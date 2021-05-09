Left Menu

Chelsea retains Women's Super League title in England

Chelsea retained the Women's Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday.

Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game — 1-0 at West Ham — but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first.

It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.

Chelsea is on for a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. The team plays Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women's FA Cup.

