Sports News Roundup: Yankees outlast Nationals in 11 innings; Mika Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers defeat Bruins and more

MLB roundup: Yankees outlast Nationals in 11 innings

Gleyber Torres hit a bases-loaded infield single with no outs in the 11th inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a dramatic 4-3 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals. With DJ LeMahieu on second base to start the 11th, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton drew walks off Tanner Rainey (0-2) to load the bases. Torres hit a soft high chopper a little over halfway down the third base line. Rainey moved in front of third baseman Starlin Castro to field the ball, but LeMahieu beat the off-balance throw home.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drugs test

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit this month, on Sunday said the dark bay colt had failed a drugs test. Baffert said a post-race sample provided by Medina Spirit had tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, over the legal limit in Kentucky racing.

Mika Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers defeat Bruins

Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Vitali Kravtsov scored in a span of less than five minutes during a four-goal third period, and the New York Rangers completed their season with a 5-4 victory over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Zibanejad scored again late, K'Andre Miller also had a goal and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists as the Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak. Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves before exiting during the third with an injury; Igor Shesterkin stopped seven shots the rest of the way.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt "beyond safe" thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics. Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered the country to take part in the event on Sunday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, in a warm-up for the Games with less than three months to go. Gatlin won the 100 metres at the event.

NHL roundup: Predators clinch playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.

Basketball-Jordan's game-worn North Carolina jersey sold for record $1.38 million

A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina was sold for a record $1.38 million on Saturday at Heritage Auctions. It is the only known jersey photo-matched to Jordan's 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels when he was named Sporting News' NCAA Player of the Year.

Olympics-Gatlin wins at Tokyo Olympic Stadium test event

Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections.

Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner.

Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final.

