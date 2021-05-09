At 220-9, Zimbabwe avoids another 3-day defeat vs Pakistan

Left Menu

Pakistan requires just one more wicket to complete another easy win after Zimbabwe resumed Sunday on 52-4 in its first innings of the second Test and reached stumps at 220-9 in its second innings.Pacer Hasan Ali took five wickets on the third day as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 132 in its first innings and was made to follow on at Harare Sports Club.It was then left-arm spinner Nauman Alis turn to inflict damage on a Zimbabwe side that has been out of its depth in this two-match series.

Pakistan requires just one more wicket to complete another easy win after Zimbabwe resumed Sunday on 52-4 in its first innings of the second Test and reached stumps at 220-9 in its second innings.

Pacer Hasan Ali took five wickets on the third day as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 132 in its first innings and was made to follow on at Harare Sports Club.

It was then left-arm spinner Nauman Ali's turn to inflict damage on a Zimbabwe side that has been out of its depth in this two-match series. He took five wickets as Zimbabwe's batsmen meekly surrendered to the spinner and opening bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who collected four wickets.

Nauman Ali finished with 5-86 while Afridi had 4-45, with Zimbabwe still trailing Pakistan by 158 runs.

Pakistan won the first test convincingly inside three days by an innings and 116 runs.

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva provided Zimbabwe's most notable resistance in the second innings with 80 but was out when he edged Nauman Ali's turning delivery to Babar Azam at slip.

Chakabva was supported by stand-in captain Brendan Taylor, who was removed a run short of a half-century when he played across the line and got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Earlier, seamer Hasan Ali had set the tourists well on course, ending with first-innings figures of 5-27 with Chakabva scoring the most runs for Zimbabwe in response to Pakistan's 510-8. Chakabva hit 33 as his teammates failed to cope with Hasan Ali's disciplined line and length.

Pakistan always looked in control after Abid Ali's first test double century, Azhar Ali's 126 and Nauman Ali's 97 overwhelmed Zimbabwe.

