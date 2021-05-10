Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:38 PM EDT on Sunday, May 9

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:38 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WR Jamire Calvin transferring to Mississippi State Wide receiver Jamire Calvin said he's transferring to Mississippi State, where he'll rejoin Mike Leach, his former coach at Washington State. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MSST-CALVIN-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, (postponed)

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, (postponed)

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

- - Indians-Reds postponed, will be made up Aug. 9

The Cleveland Indians announced their Sunday home series finale against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-CIN-POSTPONED, Field Level Media

- - Nationals commentator off air following sexual assault allegations

Color commentator F.P. Santangelo, a former major-league infielder, has been pulled from Washington Nationals broadcasts following allegations of inappropriate behavior that included sexual misconduct, multiple outlets reported. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-SANTANGELO, Field Level Media

- - Twins-Tigers series finale postponed The Detroit Tigers announced their Sunday home series finale against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to inclement weather.

BASEBALL-MLB-DET-MIN-POSTPONED, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern)

Miami at Boston, 1 p.m. New York at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

- - Raptors' Rodney Hood out with broken hand

Toronto Raptors swingman Rodney Hood suffered a left hand fracture Saturday night, likely ending his season. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-HOOD, Field Level Media

- - NBA fines Pelicans $50K exec David Griffin over officiating remarks

The NBA fined David Griffin, the New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, $50,000 for he comments he made criticizing referees, saying their officiating allowed opponents an "open season" on young star Zion Williamson. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-GRIFFIN-REFS, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m. - -

Blue Jackets, John Tortorella agree to part ways The Columbus Blue Jackets and coach John Tortorella have mutually agreed to part ways, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen confirmed Sunday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TORTORELLA, Field Level Media - - - -

MLS Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern)

Atlanta United at Inter Miami, 1 p.m. Seattle at Portland , 3 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. - - - -

GOLF Ariya Jutanugarn shoots 63 to win elusive Honda title

Ariya Jutanugarn fired a 9-under 63, then waited out a thunderstorm to claim the title by one stroke Sunday at the Honda LPGA Thailand. GOLF-LPGA-HONDA-THAILAND, Field Level Media

- - Coverage of:

PGA Tour -- Wells Fargo Championship Champions -- Regions Tradition

- - - - HORSE RACING

Bob Baffert says Medina Spirit hit with positive test Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from entering any of his horses in races at Churchill Downs after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test. SPORTS-USA-BAFFERT, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 3:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Madrid; Rome

WTA -- Saint-Malo, France - - - -

ESPORTS CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Spring 2021

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational Call of Duty League -- Stage 3, Week 3 (Dallas home series

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division - - - -

