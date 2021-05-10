Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev downs Berrettini to clinch second Madrid crown

However, he fought back under a closed roof at the Manolo Santana stadium to lift his first claycourt title since 2019. Berrettini showed no sign of nerves in his maiden ATP 1000 final and landed the first blow, taking a see-sawing opening set in a tie-break, where he initially let slip a 5-0 advantage and then saved a set point.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 01:04 IST
Tennis-Zverev downs Berrettini to clinch second Madrid crown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alexander Zverev underlined his credentials as a French Open title contender with a battling 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini to claim his fourth Masters 1000 crown and second Madrid Open title. Germany's Zverev, conqueror of claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, dropped his first set of the tournament. However, he fought back under a closed roof at the Manolo Santana stadium to lift his first claycourt title since 2019.

Berrettini showed no sign of nerves in his maiden ATP 1000 final and landed the first blow, taking a see-sawing opening set in a tie-break, where he initially let slip a 5-0 advantage and then saved a set point. But Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, hit back strongly in the second set, breaking the 25-year-old Italian in the ninth game to force a decider.

The Italian squandered a break point at 2-2 in the final set and then proceeded to drop his own serve as Zverev inched closer to victory. The fifth seeded German did not let up and another break confirmed the win in two hours and 40 minutes.

Zverev will shift his focus to Rome next week before continuing his pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, where he has never been beyond the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown of a vital US pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, a person close...

Limetree says no sulfur dioxide near plant, National Guard finds high levels

Limetree Bay said Sunday air quality testing near its U.S. Virgin Islands refinery found zero concentrations of sulfur dioxide, hours after the National Guard said it found elevated levels of the chemical during its own testing.Schools in S...

Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado -police

A man fatally shot six other people including his girlfriend and then himself at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, early on Sunday, sparing the children who were present inside the trailer at a mobile home park, officials said...

Scottish leader to London: Independence vote a matter of 'when, not if'

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that another referendum on independence was inevitable after her party won a resounding election victory. Johnson and his Conservative Party, which is in op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021