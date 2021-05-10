Left Menu

Rugby-Red card replacements, goal-line drop-outs retained for Trans-Tasman competition

Red-carded players will also be able to be replaced after 20 minutes, retaining the rule change introduced in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa last year. "The goal line drop-out has proven it is fit for purpose and it has allowed for greater ball in play time compared to a five-metre scrum," said Rugby Australia's Director of Rugby Scott Johnson in a statement.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-05-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 06:30 IST
Rugby-Red card replacements, goal-line drop-outs retained for Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after trialling the rule innovations in domestic seasons, organisers said on Monday. Goal-line drop-outs, introduced in Australia's Super Rugby AU competition last year, replace the conventional 22 metre drop-out after an attacking player is held up or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area.

The goal-line drop-outs, also awarded when an attacking kick is grounded by the defending team in their in-goal area, are intended to speed the game up by encouraging teams to counter-attack. Red-carded players will also be able to be replaced after 20 minutes, retaining the rule change introduced in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

"The goal line drop-out has proven it is fit for purpose and it has allowed for greater ball in play time compared to a five-metre scrum," said Rugby Australia's Director of Rugby Scott Johnson in a statement. "We have seen the red card replacement serve its purpose too in ... Super Rugby AU, and while we never want to see red cards, we now know that it doesn’t have the potential to ruin a close contest."

However, the competition between teams from both sides of the Tasman Sea will not use the "golden point" system during the round robin stage of the season if matches are drawn after 80 minutes. The golden point system, which awarded victory for the first team to score points in a 10-minute period of extra time, will only be employed for the June 19 final.

Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off on Friday with the Otago Highlanders hosting Super Rugby AU champion Queensland Reds in Dunedin in the first leg of a double-header. The New South Wales Waratahs play the Wellington Hurricanes at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the second leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MOIL to set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in MP

The MOIL Limited will set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in Madya Pradesh at different locations, said the state government on Sunday. The state government and central government are fighting together against COVID-19. MOIL will set...

Taliban declares 3-day ceasefire for Eid celebrations post Kabul school blasts

Two days after a deadly bombing outside a school in Kabul claimed the lives of over 60 students, the Taliban on Monday announced that they would observe a three-day ceasefire for the festival of Eid. Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesperson, ...

FEATURE-Climate shifts and rising demand leave Turkey battling growing water stress

Per-person water availability is declining in Turkey Farming eats up nearly 75 of annual consumption Opposition mayors have pledged new water-management policies By Jennifer HattamISTANBUL, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Last winter,...

Rugby-Red card replacements, goal-line drop-outs retained for Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after trialling the rule innovations in domestic seasons, organisers said on Monday. Goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021