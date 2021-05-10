Left Menu

IPL 2021: KKR players Narine, Russell arrive 'safely' in Caribbean

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder Andre Russell have "safely" arrived in the Caribbean following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Stjohn's (Antigua) | Updated: 10-05-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 08:07 IST
IPL 2021: KKR players Narine, Russell arrive 'safely' in Caribbean
KKR spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder Andre Russell (Image: KKR). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder Andre Russell have "safely" arrived in the Caribbean following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Narine and Russell along with West Indians who were part of the TV production in the suspended IPL reached the Caribbean, informed Windies cricket on Sunday.

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL teams for arranging their safe travel. "Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the @BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly," Windies Cricket tweeted.

The IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) and BCCI in an emergency meeting last week unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season. Meanwhile, KKR and India pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the fourth player from the franchise after Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and Tim Seifert to test positive for coronavirus.

Kiwi batsman Seifert is still in India. Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation. NZC chief executive David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again," White had said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen Express with highest volumes of LMO arrives Delhi from Hapa

Indian Railways on Monday informed that Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarats Hapa will be offloaded in Delhi Cantt today. According to Railways, the train has the highest volumes of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO which i...

Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free a small whale stranded in the River Thames in southwest London, local media reported. The team of rescuers arrived at the scene near a lock in Richmond at around 2100 BST 2000 GMT shortly aft...

US: 7 people dead in birthday party shooting at Colorado

At least seven persons were killed in a shooting at a Colorado birthday party. Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting call for service at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 1218 am local time on Sunday, acc...

Indian Coast Guard rescues missing fishing boat 'FB Kalamma', crew safe

The Indian Coast Guard ICG rescued the fishing boat FB Kalamma with five crew members on Sunday, which got toppled view inclement weather and was adrift since May 8. It further said that the boat was safely towed to HutBay Harbour and hande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021