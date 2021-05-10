Alexander Zverev clinch Madrid Open with comeback win over Matteo Berrettini

German tennis player Alexander Zverev continued his sensational form to earn his second Madrid Open on Sunday and lift his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy. The German fifth seed came from behind as he recovered from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 40 minutes of intense battle.

Zverev wasn't able to convert a set point at 7/6 in the first-set tie-break but then claimed three service breaks in the following two sets to lift the coveted trophy. In the tournament, the 24-year-old player defeated three top 10 stars to clinch the title. He had got the better of two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem and five-time champion Rafael Nadal.

"It is great [to win this title], especially after losing my last three finals I played at Masters 1000 events. This is definitely special and I just want to enjoy this one," the ATP Tour quoted Zverev as saying in his post-match interview. "[Matteo's] game style showed it all. I didn't play anybody this week that can serve 235[km/h] on clay and serve 230km/h kick serves. It definitely was a different match and I am extremely happy right now," Zverev said.

The World number six had not clinched successive games in three straights competitions before the Madrid Open. (ANI)

