Left Menu

Alexander Zverev clinch Madrid Open with comeback win over Matteo Berrettini

German tennis player Alexander Zverev continued his sensational form to earn his second Madrid Open on Sunday and lift his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 09:02 IST
Alexander Zverev clinch Madrid Open with comeback win over Matteo Berrettini
German tennis player Alexander Zverev (Image: Madrid Open ). Image Credit: ANI

German tennis player Alexander Zverev continued his sensational form to earn his second Madrid Open on Sunday and lift his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy. The German fifth seed came from behind as he recovered from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 40 minutes of intense battle.

Zverev wasn't able to convert a set point at 7/6 in the first-set tie-break but then claimed three service breaks in the following two sets to lift the coveted trophy. In the tournament, the 24-year-old player defeated three top 10 stars to clinch the title. He had got the better of two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem and five-time champion Rafael Nadal.

"It is great [to win this title], especially after losing my last three finals I played at Masters 1000 events. This is definitely special and I just want to enjoy this one," the ATP Tour quoted Zverev as saying in his post-match interview. "[Matteo's] game style showed it all. I didn't play anybody this week that can serve 235[km/h] on clay and serve 230km/h kick serves. It definitely was a different match and I am extremely happy right now," Zverev said.

The World number six had not clinched successive games in three straights competitions before the Madrid Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown

Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands, and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be...

Securing recovery in wellbeing of Kiwis focus of Budget 2021

Securing the recovery and investing in the wellbeing of New Zealanders is the focus of Budget 2021, Grant Robertson told his audience at a pre-budget speech in Auckland this morning.The economy has proven resilient in response to COVID-19, ...

Pacific season's 1st named storm off Mexico; no land threat

The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system is moving off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though forecasters dont expect it to pose any threat to land.The US National Hurricane Center said late Sunday that Tropical Storm...

Super League rebel Juventus loses 3-0 to Milan, drops to 5th

Juventus lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan and dropped to fifth to leave its chances of qualifying for the Champions League in peril, on the same weekend that Juventus insisted on forging ahead with a European Super League competition that would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021