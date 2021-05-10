PSG losing grip on title after draw at Rennes, Monaco wins

Paris Saint-Germain's title defense hangs by a thread after a 1-1 draw at Rennes left it three points behind leader Lille with only two games left.

PSG led through Neymar's penalty seconds before halftime. It was given after a long video review, even though it looked like Nayef Aguerd made a clean tackle in the area on left back Layvin Kurzawa.

After PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas saved midfielder Flavien Tait's fine curler from 20 meters (yards) out midway through the second half, Rennes striker Serhou Guirassy superbly headed home winger Benjamin Bourigeaud's corner in the 70th.

PSG had center half Presnel Kimpembe recklessly sent off near the end, and could have lost for the ninth time in the league this season. But the alert Navas saved again from Tait's drilled shot in the first minute of injury time.

Seventh-place Rennes was rewarded for a strong performance by slightly closing the gap to one point on Lens and fifth-place Marseille in the Europa League spot.

Lille looks odds-on for its first title since 2011 and has a better head-to-head record after drawing at home to PSG and winning away.

With two remaining rounds, PSG is just two points ahead of third-place Monaco, which won 1-0 at Reims to stay in the Champions League spots.

Marseille dropped crucial points in the race for the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat at Saint-Etienne but is fifth on goal difference.

Monaco struck in the 20th minute through midfielder Eliot Matazo, who made a surging run from deep inside his own half and swapped passes with Wissam Ben Yedder on the edge of the penalty area before finishing confidently.

It was Monaco's sixth win in the past seven games without conceding a goal, a perfect copy only blotted by last weekend's defeat at Lyon.

Midtable Saint-Etienne's goal came in the 43rd minute when Arnaud Nordin turned in Wahbi Khazri's cross from the left at the back post.

After Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had prevented further goals, the visitors almost equalized when substitute Dario Benedetto's late header was saved.

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez criticized the attitude of his teammates.

''I'm angry because we didn't score today,'' he told broadcaster Canal Plus. ''I think the team doesn't understand how important these games are to be European next season.'' Elsewhere, it was: Angers 3, Dijon 0; Nice 3, Brest 2; Metz 0, Nimes 3; and Strasbourg 2, Montpellier 3.

Nimes is 19th and two points behind Nantes in 18th — the relegation-playoff position — with two rounds remaining.

Lille won 3-0 at Lens on Friday.

