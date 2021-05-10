Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon will have a hearing for roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. The league also announced that Montour has been fined $5,000 for spearing Maroon. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Athletics-Lyles and Felix finish strong, Metcalf comes up short at Golden Games

Americans Noah Lyles and Allyson Felix finished their races with a burst of speed while NFL star DK Metcalf outperformed expectations but came up short of making next month's Olympic trials at the Golden Games meet in Walnut, California on Sunday. The 200-meter world champion Lyles, the favorite to take home gold in the event at this summer's Tokyo Games, trailed for most of his race but found another gear late to catch countryman Kenny Bednarek over the final five meters to seal the win.

Soccer-Man Utd delay Man City's party, West Brom relegated

Manchester United extended rivals Manchester City's wait for the Premier League title for at least another two days as they came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday. At the bottom, West Bromwich Albion's hopes of avoiding relegation were ended as they went down 3-1 at Arsenal while West Ham United's top-four hopes were dealt a blow.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit this month, on Sunday said the dark bay colt had failed a drug test. Baffert said a post-race sample provided by Medina Spirit had tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, over the legal limit in Kentucky racing.

Tennis-Zverev downs Berrettini to clinch second Madrid crown

Alexander Zverev underlined his credentials as a French Open title contender with a battling 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini on Sunday to claim his fourth Masters 1000 crown and second Madrid Open title. Germany's Zverev, the conqueror of claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, dropped his first set of the tournament. However, he fought back under a closed roof at the Manolo Santana Stadium to lift his first claycourt title since 2019.

Olympics-Amid opposition, Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", the same day an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.

Tennis-Osaka says risk of staging Olympics must be carefully weighed

Japan's Naomi Osaka said on Sunday that while she has spent her entire life waiting to compete at the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic should continue to be carefully discussed. Opinion surveys have shown that most Japanese oppose holding the Games this summer due to worries about the coronavirus, and Tokyo itself is currently under a state of emergency to tame a rise in infections.

Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series

Jared Walsh hit a two-run double and the Los Angeles Angels held on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif. Angels starter Jose Quintana walked five and struck out six over four innings, allowing two hits and one run as six pitchers shut down the Dodgers on four hits.

McIlroy wins at Wells Fargo to end 18-month drought

Rory McIlroy shot 3-under-par 68 to win his first PGA tournament in more than 18 months on Sunday, finishing at 10-under 274 in capturing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. McIlroy finished one shot ahead of Abraham Ancer, who shot a 5-under 66.

IOC chief Bach visit to Japan being arranged for June - FNN

A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, is being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified sources. Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city of Hiroshima on May 17, but Tokyo 2020 organizers said the visit had not been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)