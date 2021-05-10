Left Menu

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID-19

He represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has so far played 136 first-class matches, taking 445 wickets in it.The Aligarh-born spinner was fetched by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction this year but he did not play a single game in the 2021 edition of the lucrative league, which was indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also condoled the demise.My dear brother Piyush Chawlas father, Pramod uncle is no more.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:32 IST
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID-19

Experienced India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla on Monday died after battling COVID-19.

He was around 60 years old.

''With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications,'' Chawla wrote on his Instagram account. ''We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.'' Chawla's latest IPL team Mumbai Indians too offered their condolences.

''Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong,'' tweeted Mumbai Indians.

Chawla, 32, has played three Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20s for India. He represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has so far played 136 first-class matches, taking 445 wickets in it.

The Aligarh-born spinner was fetched by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction this year but he did not play a single game in the 2021 edition of the lucrative league, which was indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also condoled the demise.

''My dear brother Piyush Chawla's father, Pramod uncle is no more. My deepest condolences to you and your family. I pray that you go thru this difficult time with patience. Uncle was a great soul and full of life. COVID has taken one more life!,'' tweeted Pathan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM asks people to follow lockdown guidelines with sincerity

As a strict lockdown came into force in Rajasthan from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility. Lockdown restrictions wer...

Come out, will help in COVID-19 treatment, Telangana police appeal to Maoists

Hyderabad, May 10 PTI Telangana police on Monday appealed to Maoists to come out and get treated for COVID-19 ifinfected with the virus.Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a press release said they have information t...

Biden to join eastern European NATO states summit, focus seen on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of eastern European NATO states held in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Monday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, with a focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine. The ...

Ola Foundation, GiveIndia partner to provide free oxygen concentrators

Ola Foundation on Monday announced a partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola app. The service will start rolling out in Bengaluru from this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021