Soccer-WSL Golden Boot takes pride of place for Chelsea's Kerr

Chelsea, who also won the League Cup in March, face Barcelona in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:37 IST
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr added the Women's Super League Golden Boot to her collection on Sunday and the Australian said the award would take pride of place among her top scorer trophies. Kerr finished the season with 21 goals as Chelsea retained their league crown with a 5-0 thrashing of Reading on the final day of the season.

Kerr previously won the Golden Boot twice with Perth Glory in Australia's W-League, twice with the Chicago Red Stars and once with Sky Blue FC in the National Women's Super League in the United States. "This probably means the most to me out of all my Golden Boots," Kerr said. "I feel like a lot of people said I had to come to Europe to prove myself and here it is.

"The most important thing is that we won the title, but coming over from America, this feels pretty good." Chelsea were named champions last season on a points-per-game basis after the campaign ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Emma Hayes praised the team's effort after they finished two points above Manchester City, having lost only one game this season. "This is probably my favourite (trophy) because to do it with the amount of threats and challenges in the league shows how special the group is," Hayes said.

Chelsea, who also won the League Cup in March, face Barcelona in the Champions League final on Sunday.

