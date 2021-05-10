Left Menu

Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India pacer Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh on Monday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The pacer also urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest to help fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:12 IST
Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
India pacer Ishant Sharma with wife Pratima Singh (Image: Ishant Sharma's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh on Monday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The pacer also urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest to help fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "#VaccinationDone. Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant tweeted.

Last week, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rahane, Umesh, Ishant will be next seen in action when India locks horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said that it will need some more time before a clear picture can be drawn regarding the vaccination for all India Test cricketers who are to head to UK on June 2.

"The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK, if that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let's see how that works out in the coming days," the official had explained. The WTC final gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day.

While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe. The BCCI on Friday named a 20-member squad (two subject to fitness clearance) which will also have four standby players. Of the four standby players, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

