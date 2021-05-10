Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Brisbane edges closer to securing 2032 Games; Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lightning's Maroon to have hearing; three others fined

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon will have a hearing for roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. The league also announced that Montour has been fined $5,000 for spearing Maroon. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Athletics-Lyles and Felix finish strong, Metcalf comes up short at Golden Games

Americans Noah Lyles and Allyson Felix finished their races with a burst of speed while NFL star DK Metcalf outperformed expectations but came up short of making next month's Olympic trials at the Golden Games meet in Walnut, California on Sunday. The 200-meter world champion Lyles, the favorite to take home gold in the event at this summer's Tokyo Games, trailed for most of his race but found another gear late to catch countryman Kenny Bednarek over the final five meters to seal the win.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit this month, on Sunday said the dark bay colt had failed a drug test. Baffert said a post-race sample provided by Medina Spirit had tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, over the legal limit in Kentucky racing.

MLB roundup: Yanks win on Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off hit in 9th

Giancarlo Stanton singled with one out in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees started their rally against Brad Hand (2-1) when Tyler Wade and pinch hitter Aaron Judge drew walks. DJ LeMahieu beat out a double-play grounder to move Wade to third and Stanton won it by sharply hitting a single into left field between shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Starlin Castro as the infield was in for Washington.

Olympics-Brisbane edges closer to securing 2032 Games

While the debate has raged over whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead this year, the Australian city of Brisbane has been moving closer to securing the hosting rights for the 2032 Summer Games - a deal that could be sealed as early as July. Influential Australian Olympic chief John Coates said at the weekend that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was completing due diligence on the bid before it was presented to the body's Executive Board.

Olympics-Amid opposition, Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", the same day an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.

Tennis-Berrettini hopes Madrid ATP 1000 final was the first of many

Matteo Berrettini came up short in his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final on Sunday but the Italian said his performances in Madrid have given him the belief he deserves to be competing for top-level titles against the best players in men's tennis. German Alexander Zverev, who defeated claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, lost his only set at this year's tournament to the 25-year-old before rallying for a 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 win.

Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series

Jared Walsh hit a two-run double and the Los Angeles Angels held on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif. Angels starter Jose Quintana walked five and struck out six over four innings, allowing two hits and one run as six pitchers shut down the Dodgers on four hits.

NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spots in the Western Conference standings with four games left. The top six teams avoid the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

McIlroy wins at Wells Fargo to end 18-month drought

Rory McIlroy shot 3-under-par 68 to win his first PGA tournament in more than 18 months on Sunday, finishing at 10-under 274 in capturing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. McIlroy finished one shot ahead of Abraham Ancer, who shot a 5-under 66.

