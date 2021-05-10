Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma get first dose of vaccination

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma get first dose of vaccinationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:34 IST
India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfie infront of a vaccination centre.
''Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest,'' Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.
The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three and a half month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.
Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.
