Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes tied 38th, Chawrasia ends tied 61st

Gaganjeet Bhullar carded 66 in his final round to finish tied 38th while SSP Chawrasia could only manage a below-par 61st position at the 2021 Canary Islands Championship. The 21-year-old South African Garrick Higgo powered to a second win in three weeks. Other Indians in fray like Shubhankar Sharma (round of 74) was tied 69th and Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) ended on tied 71st. Shiv Kapur missed the cut. The Indians will play the Betfred British Masters next week.

Just two weeks after he won the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open with a European Tour record low score of 255, Higgo carded a closing 64 with a hole-in-one, which handed him a six-shot victory at Golf Costa Adeje.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)