Rugby-All Blacks scrumhalf Perenara decides against code switch, re-signs with NZR

Perenara, who has completed a stint in Japan's Top League, confirmed his interest in switching code last month after an approach from Sydney Roosters in the National Rugby League. Perenara, 29, played 140 games for the Hurricanes since making his Super Rugby debut in 2012, making him the most-capped player of the Wellington-based side, which he left last year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:04 IST
All Blacks scrumhalf TJ Perenara said on Monday he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and Super Rugby's Hurricanes until 2023, deciding against a switch to rugby league. Perenara, who has completed a stint in Japan's Top League, confirmed his interest in switching code last month after an approach from Sydney Roosters in the National Rugby League.

Perenara, 29, played 140 games for the Hurricanes since making his Super Rugby debut in 2012, making him the most-capped player of the Wellington-based side, which he left last year. "My wife and I have decided to come back to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for the next two and a half years," he said on social media.

"We're really looking forward to seeing everyone back home and thanks to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for allowing me the opportunity to come home and do what I love." Perenara won the World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015 and the Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes the next year.

"He’s been part of New Zealand rugby for more than a decade and I’m sure his Japanese experience has grown him as a person," said Chris Lendrum, NZR's General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance. "We look forward to seeing him on his return."

