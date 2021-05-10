Left Menu

Rugby-World champion Boks to face Georgia in Lions series warm-up

South Africa has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic among the world’s leading rugby nations, with limited domestic action and an idle national side since the start of the global crisis. There had been fears they would go into the Lions series, which will feature three tests between July 24-Aug. 7, without any international warm-up fixtures due to South Africa remaining on the ‘red list’ for travel for a number of countries.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:22 IST
Rugby-World champion Boks to face Georgia in Lions series warm-up

South Africa will play their first test matches since lifting the World Cup in November 2019 when they host Georgia for two tests in July as a warm-up for the British & Irish Lions series, a major boost to new head coach Jacques Nienaber. South Africa has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic among the world’s leading rugby nations, with limited domestic action and an idle national side since the start of the global crisis.

There had been fears they would go into the Lions series, which will feature three tests between July 24-Aug. 7, without any international warm-up fixtures due to South Africa remaining on the ‘red list’ for travel for a number of countries. But they will host Georgia on the weekends of July 2-3 and 9-10, with the exact venues and dates to be announced shortly, South African Rugby said on Monday.

"Jacques, his coaching staff and management have been working around the clock to get the team as well prepared as possible, and the Georgia series is a much-needed opportunity after such a long and unforeseen interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement https://www.sarugby.co.za/news-features/articles/2021/05/10/springboks-to-resume-international-action-against-georgia. South Africa and Georgia have only met once before in senior international competition, with the Boks running out 46-19 winners in the group stage at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The teams had been due to meet in South Africa last year, but the match was cancelled due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the worlds second-most populous country.The 366,161 new infections and 3,7...

China denounces US appeal for Taiwan to join WHO meeting

Chinas government criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday for urging the World Health Organisation to invite Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to participate in a meeting this month....

Fewcents raises $1.6 mn from M Venture Partners, Hustle Fund and others

Singapore-based Fewcents on Monday said it has raised USD 1.6 million about Rs 11.7 crore in funding from M Venture Partners, Hustle Fund and others.Fewcents is a fintech-for-media startup that provides solutions for digital publishers and ...

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital: BJP citing RTI reply.

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital BJP citing RTI reply....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021