Left Menu

Tennis-Britons Murray and Evans to play at Queen's Club Championships

Murray, who was won three Grand Slam titles, has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip operations. "It's been such a difficult time for everyone and it'll be great to play in front of home fans in Britain again," Murray, who has also won a doubles crown at the event partnering Feliciano Lopez, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:49 IST
Tennis-Britons Murray and Evans to play at Queen's Club Championships

Former world number one Andy Murray will play in next month's Queen's Club Championships in London, organisers said on Monday. The 33-year-old Murray, who has won the ATP 500 event five times, last played in March at the Rotterdam Open, where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev in the round of 16. He then pulled out of the Miami Open with a groin injury.

The tournament at Queen's will accommodate about 25% of its full capacity, with strict safety protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts on June 14, two weeks before Wimbledon. Murray, who was won three Grand Slam titles, has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip operations.

"It's been such a difficult time for everyone and it'll be great to play in front of home fans in Britain again," Murray, who has also won a doubles crown at the event partnering Feliciano Lopez, said in a statement. "The tournament at Queen's has always meant a lot to me – it's where I won my first ATP match, I've won the singles at Queen's more than any other in my career and I'll never forget our doubles title in 2019. I can't wait to get back out there."

Also in action will be British number one Dan Evans, who has climbed to a career-high ranking of 26 after reaching the Monte Carlo semi-finals and beating Novak Djokovic along the way. "I know how lucky we've been to be able to still play the sport in recent months, it's been a good year for me on court, and I'm really looking forward to the grass over the next couple of months," Evans said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the worlds second-most populous country.The 366,161 new infections and 3,7...

China denounces US appeal for Taiwan to join WHO meeting

Chinas government criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday for urging the World Health Organisation to invite Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to participate in a meeting this month....

Fewcents raises $1.6 mn from M Venture Partners, Hustle Fund and others

Singapore-based Fewcents on Monday said it has raised USD 1.6 million about Rs 11.7 crore in funding from M Venture Partners, Hustle Fund and others.Fewcents is a fintech-for-media startup that provides solutions for digital publishers and ...

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital: BJP citing RTI reply.

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital BJP citing RTI reply....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021