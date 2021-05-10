Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches.

IS RONALDO ALREADY STARTING TO EYE JUVE EXIT? With Juventus facing the prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season after a 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan on Sunday left them fifth in the standings, Cristiano Ronaldo may already be eyeing the exit door.

His performance in Turin suggested as much. The Champions League's all-time top scorer did not have one touch in the Milan penalty area in the first half at Juventus Stadium, with his only shot at goal in the match a wayward one. Ronaldo has only scored in one of his last five games for Juve - a drought by his standards - but the manner of his performance on Sunday will be of greatest concern to the fans as he never looked like affecting the game.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport gave him four out of 10 in their Monday ratings, labelling the Portuguese "irreversibly the worst". Italian media reports have linked Ronaldo with a variety of moves in the close season, from a return to Sporting to a reunion with Real Madrid.

Juve's performances in the final three games, and whether they can claw their way back into the top four, could influence the veteran's thinking. ATALANTA STORY GETS BETTER AND BETTER

The Atalanta story just keeps on giving. On one of the smaller budgets in Serie A, despite having lost last season's star man Papu Gomez to Sevilla, the team from Bergamo again reached the Champions League knockout stages this year.

Domestically, things have got even better. They have a Coppa Italia final to come against Juventus on May 19, a competition they have won once, in 1963, while a 5-2 win at Parma on Sunday sees them sit second in the standings. They have never finished as high in Italy's top flight and, with three games to play, Serie A's top scorers this season have every chance of making history.

CROTONE CLOSING ON UNWANTED RECORD Crotone are playing for pride now as Serie A's bottom side have already had their relegation confirmed.

But their honour continued to take a hit at the weekend as they shipped another five goals at AS Roma to close in on an unwanted Serie A record. Crotone have conceded 90 league goals this season - only one team has let in more in a single campaign in the Italian top flight - Casale with 91 in 1933-34.

Crotone looked solid at Stadio Olimpico in the first half, restricting Roma to shots from distance, but when Borja Mayoral broke the deadlock after the break the floodgates opened. Those defences must be repaired fast with three games left if they are to avoid writing their name in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)