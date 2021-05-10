Soccer-Uzbekistan to stage AFC Champions League Groups H and I

Uzbekistan will host the remaining centralised matches of the Asian Champions League (East) Groups H and I from June 25 to July 11, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-champions-league/latest/news/uzbekistan-to-stage-2021-afc-champions-league-groups-h-and-i on Monday. The decision follows confirmation that Thailand will host matches for Groups F, G and J from June 22 to July 11.

The East Zone matches were originally due to take place from April 21 to May 7 but were postponed due to travel restrictions and quarantine issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Uzbekistan will also host the playoff stage match between South Korea's Daegu FC and Chiangrai United of Thailand on June 23, with the winners securing a spot in Group I.

Last season's quarter-finalists Beijing FC, J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale and United City FC from the Philippines are in Group I.

