Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton says he learned a lot about Verstappen in Spain

"Obviously I was following relatively closely and I learned a lot about his car and how he uses it, so it was a good race in that respect." Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed another faultless performance by his driver, who now has 98 career wins, and said Hamilton's ability to keep learning after so many years was impressive.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:27 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton says he learned a lot about Verstappen in Spain

Lewis Hamilton may have opened up a new front in his battle with Max Verstappen after saying he learned more about his Formula One title rival, and the Dutchman's car, in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix than in all the other races put together.

Mercedes' seven times world champion spent most of the afternoon behind Red Bull's Verstappen but hunted him down at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya to win and go 14 points clear after four races. "It was actually a really good day. I learned a lot about Max today, perhaps more than all the other races put together. This has been a good one in that sense," the Briton told reporters.

"When you are with people on track you get to see different things and watch closely," added the sport's most successful driver. "Obviously I was following relatively closely and I learned a lot about his car and how he uses it, so it was a good race in that respect."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed another faultless performance by his driver, who now has 98 career wins, and said Hamilton's ability to keep learning after so many years was impressive. He suggested it could pay off later in the season.

"Obviously if you have the possibility of following the other car and the other driver so closely, then you learn even more. And that may be an advantage," the Austrian told reporters. Formula One has always had its mind games as drivers seek every little advantage, and Hamilton spoke while sitting alongside second-placed Verstappen post-race at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The Dutch 23-year-old has experience way beyond his years, with some 123 starts and 11 wins, and is unlikely to have been unsettled by the thought Hamilton might have gained useful information. He and Hamilton are fighting what amounts to a private battle and are two of the mentally toughest drivers out there.

The tone has so far been one of respect, of firm but fair racing, but there is still plenty of needle between the teams as the championship warms up. Hamilton had remarked earlier that the Red Bull's rear wing seemed 'bendy' at speed, a comment that drew short shrift from Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

"It’s something that Toto has mentioned to me previously. I doubt it was Lewis’s opinion, it probably came from elsewhere," he said, adding that the wing was fully legal and had passed stringent load tests. Wolff probed reporters eagerly for more information about Horner's reaction.

"Yeah, it's good fun," said the Austrian, admitting there had been a previous exchange but without wishing to comment further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan fights to attend WHO meeting, but China says no

Taiwan will fight to the end for an invitation to a World Health Organization WHO meeting this month, its foreign ministry said on Monday, but China said there was no room for compromise over the island Beijing claims as its own. The rich-n...

Czechs massively relax restrictions, honour COVID-19 victims

The Czech Republic was massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the hard-hit nation paid respect to nearly 30,000 dead.The latest wave of easing came after new infections fell to the levels last seen in August, at which ...

U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports.The agency said the engineering ana...

COVID-19: Indian Navy brings 40 MT oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

Indian Naval Ship Trikand on Monday brought 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen here from Qatar amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.According to an official statement, the consignment carried is part of the French missio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021