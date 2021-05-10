The following are the top sports stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *A story on WFI's reaction to murder accusation against Sushil Kumar.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-SHAFALI Shafali set to play for Birmingham franchise in The Hundred, may feature in Big Bash also New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) India's teen batting sensation Shafali Verma is set to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred and might also turn up for a Sydney franchise in the Women's Big bash League later in the year.

SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARD Babar, Healy voted ICC players of the month Dubai, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Australian women's team wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy were on Monday declared the ICC players of the month for their stellar performances during the month of April. SPO-CRI-IPL-NEESHAM I doubt IPL will re-start this year in India again, on World T20, they need to be cautious: Neesham Christchurch, May 10 (PTI) New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham doesn't think that there is any chance of the remaining 31 matches of Indian Premier League happening in India this year, after the tournament got postponed due to COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-ISHANT-VACCINE Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma get first dose of vaccination New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-VARUN Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier back home after completing mandatory isolation New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier, who were the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the currently-suspended IPL's bio-bubble, have returned to their respective home cities after completing 10 days of mandatory isolation.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WI-RETURN West Indies players in IPL are back home: CWI CEO Johnny Grave Kingston, May 10 (PTI) All the Caribbean players, who participated in the currently postponed Indian Premier League, have reached home following concerted efforts by the BCCI and their respective franchises, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave has said.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-DONATION Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate Rs 30 crore in India's fight against COVID-19 New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Owners of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, on Monday donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work being undertaken by the state and central governments along with various NGOs.

SPO-GOLF-IND Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes tied 38th, Chawrasia ends tied 61st Tenerife (Spain), May 10 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar carded 66 in his final round to finish tied 38th while SSP Chawrasia could only manage a below-par 61st position at the 2021 Canary Islands Championship. SPO-FOOT-FRANCO-LD DEATH Former Asian Games gold medallist footballer Fortunato Franco dead New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Fortunato Franco, one of the pillars of India's last Asian Games gold-winning football team in 1962, died in Goa on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-CL Uzbekistan to stage AFC Champions League Group H and I matches Kuala Lumpur, May 10 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday said Uzbekistan will host the remaining centralised matches of the Champions League (East) Group H and I from June 25 to July 11.

SPO-CRI-CHAWLA-BEREAVED Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID-19 Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Experienced India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla on Monday died after battling COVID-19.

SPO-HOCK-VIRUS-FERNANDEZ Hockey India mourns death of former player Fernandez New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday mourned the death of former player George Fernandez, who was battling COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

