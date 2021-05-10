Left Menu

Pujara and wife Puja receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja on Monday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:42 IST
Pujara and wife Puja receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Cheteshwar Pujara along with his wife Puja (Photo/ Cheteshwar Pujara Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja on Monday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Pujara took to Twitter to post pictures of him along with his wife getting vaccinated and he captioned the post as: "Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible."

On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kohli also urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can. "Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay Safe," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story.

India pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Last week, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rahane, Umesh, Ishant, Kohli will be next seen in action when India locks horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said that it will need some more time before a clear picture can be drawn regarding the completion of vaccination for all India Test cricketers who are to head to UK on June 2. "The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK, if that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let's see how that works out in the coming days," the official had explained.

The WTC final gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day. While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe. The BCCI on Friday named a 20-member squad (two subject to fitness clearance) which will also have standby players. Of the four standby players, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

A 6-year-old girl was fatally shot after an altercation during a car club meetup in San Antonio, police said.A dispute broke out and the girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to ...

FCI's two divisional offices in Maha to be operational with immediate effect: Danve

The Centre on Monday said two divisional offices of Food Corporation of India FCI at Aurangabad and Amravati in the state of Maharashtra will be operational with immediate effect.The role of Centres nodal agency FCI is of paramount importan...

School principal,clerk held for taking bribe from retd teacher

A principal and a clerk of a private school here in Maharashtra were arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,500 from a retired teacher to sanction his pension proposal, an ACB official said.Principal Anil Sagne 57 and s...

Insurer of ship that blocked Suez Canal says reduced claim still high

UK Club, an insurer of the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, said on Monday a reduced compensation claim made by the Egyptian authorities for almost 600 million to free the vessel and cover related losses was still except...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021