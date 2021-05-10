Left Menu

ICC tribunal clears Gunawardene of corruption charges

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:28 IST
An independent anti-corruption tribunal of the ICC on Monday cleared former Sri Lanka player Avishka Gunawardene of corruption charges, allowing him to resume participation in cricket-related activities with immediate effect.

Gunawardene was facing two charges under the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

The tribunal upheld one charge (2.4.6) against Sri Lanka's Nuwan Zoysa but dismissed the other three charges.

''The detailed decision will be announced to the parties in due course and remains subject to appeal,'' an ICC released said.

Gunawardene was charged with Article 2.1.4 that relates to -- Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1. He was also charged with Article 2.4.5 that relates to, ''Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant.'' Zoysa was cleared of the charges that dealt with influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match but was charged for ''failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.'' Zoysa was last month banned for six years in a different case under the ICC Anti-Corruption code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

