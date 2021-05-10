Left Menu

He always used to talk about giving back to the people, giving back to the society, Nirmal told AIFF TV.I have to mention Sanju Pradhan and Bikash Jairu with whom I personally got in touch. We always talk about what kind of work we want to do and help society and the community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:52 IST
Bhaichung, Renedy inspired me to do social work: Nirmal Chettri

Inspired by stalwarts Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, Indian footballer Nirmal Chettri is currently devoting his time to humanitarian works amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

''My biggest inspiration was Bhaichung bhai and Renedy Singh, especially Renedy bhai. Whenever I spoke to him there was never a dull moment. He always used to talk about giving back to the people, giving back to the society,'' Nirmal told AIFF TV.

''I have to mention Sanju (Pradhan) and Bikash (Jairu) with whom I personally got in touch. We always talk about what kind of work we want to do and help society and the community. I always try to give back to the society and the youngsters.'' The 30-year-old fullback has founded a club in his locality called FC Melli. Not only does the club plays in tournaments, but it also arranges charities for the needy.

Recently, Nirmal and others from the club had helped in organising a blood donation drive after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

''We always keep on reading about shortage of blood. Hence, we planned to have a blood camp. Almost 80 people registered for our drive,'' he stated. ''It is all about trying to save lives. I just want to appeal mostly to the young ones -- people between 15 to 45 -- who haven't got their vaccinations yet to go to your nearest health centre, or hospital and donate. Once you are vaccinated you can't donate anything for a month.

''I am grateful to have people around me, who always stand by me. I am very straightforward and reachable. We may have limited resources, but we must strive to make the impossible possible. ''I am very thankful to the team of friends around me, who have helped make these initiatives work, and we hope to keep on helping people,'' he added.

