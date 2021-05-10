-Soccer-Juventus face Serie A expulsion if still in Super League - federation head

Left Menu

Italy's Juventus will be excluded from the next Serie A championship season should the Italian soccer club decide to stay in the proposed European Super League, the head of the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday. "If Juventus does not respect the rules they will be out. A breakaway Super League set up by 12 clubs was announced last month but fell apart after 48 hours.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Italy's Juventus will be excluded from the next Serie A championship season should the Italian soccer club decide to stay in the proposed European Super League, the head of the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

"If Juventus does not respect the rules they will be out. At the time of registration for the next Serie A championship the club will be excluded if they decide not to withdraw from the Super League," Gabriele Gravina was quoted as saying by Italian news agency Ansa. A breakaway Super League set up by 12 clubs was announced last month but fell apart after 48 hours. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the three clubs still involved in the project.

