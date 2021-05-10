Left Menu

Did everything right but Covid-19 found its way: Veda Krishnamurthy after losing mother, sister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:25 IST
Did everything right but Covid-19 found its way: Veda Krishnamurthy after losing mother, sister

Her world turned upside down, Indian women's cricket team's senior player Veda Krishnamurthy on Monday said her family ''did everything right'', but the coronavirus still claimed the lives of her mother and sister.

The 28-year-old Bengaluru-based cricketer paid an emotional tribute to her sister and mother, who succumbed to the deadly virus in a span of two weeks.

''This virus is very dangerous. My family did everything right but the virus still found its way,'' Veda cautioned.

''My heart goes to everyone else going through the same situation as mine. Stay safe! Stay strong.'' Her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar died last Thursday, two weeks after her mother Cheluvamba Devi succumbed to the dreaded virus.

''My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how we as family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both so very much and will miss you both.'' The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

Struggling to come to terms after losing her two most favourite people, she wrote in the note, ''To my beautiful Amma and Akka. The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house. Never imagined it would be seeing this day. Knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart.'' ''Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation... the trait is obviously passed on by you. You are the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. ''Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, has inspired me to never let go till the last minute.

''You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. ''The last few days I spent with you both were so relaxing and we were also happy... never imagine(d) that would be our last.'' India is reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic with cases rising by over four lakh everyday and the crisis has been compounded by a shortage of some crucial medicines and oxygen supplies.

