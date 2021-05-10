Cycling-Dutchman Van der Hoorn takes surprise third-stage Giro win
Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel moved into third place, 20 seconds down on Ganna. Ganna, the world time-trial champion, is expected to relinquish the overall lead in Tuesday's fourth stage to Sestola, which ends with a steep, 4.3km climb and a 2.5km dash to the finish.Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:23 IST
Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn claimed a surprise breakaway win on stage three of the Giro d'Italia, a 190-km ride from Biella to Canale, on Monday as Italy's Filippo Ganna retained the overall lead. Van der Hoorn, riding for the Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, attacked out of a dwindling and seemingly doomed breakaway group with just under nine km to go and held off the chasing peloton to win by four seconds.
Davide Cimolai, of Israel Start-Up Nation, sprinted to second place ahead of former three-time world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-hansgrohe in third. Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna holds onto the overall leader's pink jersey for a third day after completing a rain-soaked stage safely in the peloton.
Norway's Tobias Foss climbed into second place in the general classification, 16 seconds down on Ganna, after leapfrogging fellow Team Jumbo-Visma rider Edoardo Affini, who lost time and dropped down the rankings. Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel moved into third place, 20 seconds down on Ganna.
Ganna, the world time-trial champion, is expected to relinquish the overall lead in Tuesday's fourth stage to Sestola, which ends with a steep, 4.3km climb and a 2.5km dash to the finish.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Racing Genk list Belgian Cup with 2-1 win over Standard Liege
S Korea: Controversy over Belgian ambassador's wife being accused of an assault
Norway announces USD 2.4 million towards COVID relief in India
Norway announces USD 2.4 mln aid towards COVID relief in India
Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more