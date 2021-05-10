Left Menu

Uzbekistan to stage 2021 AFC Champions League Groups H and I

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday announced that the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) will host the remaining centralised matches of the 2021 AFC Champions League (East) Groups H and I, which are scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 11, 2021.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:56 IST
AFC logo . Image Credit: ANI

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the AFC Cup (South) Group D matches, which were scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21, 2021, will not be held in Male, Maldives.

Uzbekistan will also host the playoff stage match between Korea Republic's Daegu FC and Chiangrai United of Thailand on June 23, 2021, with the winners securing their spot in Group I alongside last season's quarter-finalist Beijing FC from China PR, reigning J League champions Kawasaki Frontale and this season's debutants United City FC from the Philippines. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the AFC Cup (South) Group D matches, which were scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21, 2021, will not be held in Male, Maldives.

Participating clubs who had travelled to Maldives for both the Group and Playoff Stages were asked to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country. "At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other Participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements. The AFC Cup (South) Group and Playoff Stage matches are now postponed until further notice with more information to be announced in due course," the AFC had said in an official release. (ANI)

