Left Menu

Kohli, Ishant, Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfies in front of their vaccination centre.Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:00 IST
Kohli, Ishant, Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfies in front of their vaccination centre.

''Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest,'' Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.

Pujara was also accompanied by his wife to the vaccination centre.

''Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible,'' Pujara tweeted.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first jabs.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three-and-a-half month tour, comprising six Test matches, including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

As per the order, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.Im going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelli...

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Talibans announcement of a three-day ceasefire.The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on...

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021