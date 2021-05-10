Left Menu

Edinson Cavani extends contract with Manchester United

Manchester United on Monday announced that Edinson Cavani has agreed to a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2022.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:21 IST
Edinson Cavani (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United on Monday announced that Edinson Cavani has agreed to a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2022. Cavani has scored 15 goals this season and has been instrumental in Manchester United's European and Premier League campaigns.

"Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents. I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things," Cavani said in an official release issued by Manchester United. "From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that," he added.

Talking about the support of Manchester United fans, Cavani said: "I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I've not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do." Speaking on Cavani's contract extension, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven't been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more. As coaches, we knew about his goalscoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does."

"Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day. I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity," he added. Manchester United is currently at the second spot in Premier League standings with 70 points from 34 games and the side is 10 points behind top-placed Manchester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

