Sports News Roundup: Yanks win on Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off hit in 9th; Hawks face Wizards, make run at postseason position and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive: New York City FC gift sleeve sponsorship to small chocolate maker

New York City Football Club will become the first Major League Soccer (MLS) club to feature a small business on their shirts as the team have gifted their sleeve sponsorship to a Bronx craft chocolate company, Reuters has learned on Monday. NYCFC, through a contest designed to help a local business impacted by COVID-19, surprised Sol Cacao with the prime advertising space to go along with the winning prize of a full partner package.

Government advisor sparks ire with tweet laughing off calls for Olympic cancellation

A tweet by a top Japanese government advisor downplaying the pandemic and laughing off calls for the Olympics to be cancelled is drawing public ire a few days after Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May. Kaetsu University Professor Yoichi Takahashi likened the number of coronavirus cases in Japan to "a ripple," adding "so you're telling me people want to cancel the Olympics for this? lol lol."

MLB roundup: Yanks win on Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off hit in 9th

Giancarlo Stanton singled with one out in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees started their rally against Brad Hand (2-1) when Tyler Wade and pinch hitter Aaron Judge drew walks. DJ LeMahieu beat out a double-play grounder to move Wade to third and Stanton won it by sharply hitting a single into left field between shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Starlin Castro as the infield was in for Washington.

Hawks face Wizards, make run at postseason position

The Atlanta Hawks might be close to getting an important piece of their starting lineup back, just as they prepare to make a run for the No. 4 seed in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Hawks (37-31) could have De'Andre Hunter back in the lineup on Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards (32-36), a team on the verge of clinching its spot in the postseason. It is the first of a two-game series in Atlanta that concludes Wednesday.

Golf-New Zealand's Ko to take break before U.S. Open

New Zealand's Lydia Ko said she will skip the next two events on the LPGA Tour as she steps up her preparations ahead of the U.S. Women's Open in June. World number eight Ko was in contention to win the Honda LPGA Thailand last weekend when she was two shots off the lead going into the final round but could only finish tied 10th behind winner Ariya Jutanugarn.

Tennis-Serena ready to return for clay swing after intense training

Serena Williams will this week play her first match since her Australian Open semi-final exit in February but the American does not feel unprepared for the WTA 1000 event having had enough practice before arriving in Rome. The 39-year-old said she felt "pretty fresh" ahead of the claycourt swing as she prepares for the French Open, which starts at the end of May.

Olympics-Amid opposition, Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", as an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Games cancelled with fewer than eleven weeks left before they are due to open. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising more questions about whether the Games should go ahead. Its vaccination rate is also the lowest among wealthy nations.

Tennis-Berrettini hopes Madrid ATP 1000 final was the first of many

Matteo Berrettini came up short in his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final on Sunday but the Italian said his performances in Madrid have given him belief he deserves to be competing for top-level titles against the best players in men's tennis. German Alexander Zverev, who defeated claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, lost his only set at this year's tournament to the 25-year-old before rallying for a 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 win.

NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left. The top six teams avoid the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

Cycling-Dutchman Van der Hoorn takes surprise third-stage Giro win

Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn claimed a surprise breakaway win on stage three of the Giro d'Italia, a 190-km ride from Biella to Canale, on Monday as Italy's Filippo Ganna retained the overall lead. Van der Hoorn, riding for the Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, attacked out of a dwindling and seemingly doomed breakaway group with just under nine km to go and held off the chasing peloton to win by four seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)