Soccer-Salernitana promoted to Serie A, but only if owner can sell the club

"The rules are clear, his ownership can't continue and if it does, it would prevent Salernitana from taking part in Serie A next season." As a result, Lotito has 30 days to sell the club, or Lazio, for the promotion to be valid.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:07 IST
Salernitana have earned promotion to Serie A for the first time in 23 years, but their celebrations have been dampened by uncertainty over whether they will be allowed to compete in Italian soccer's top flight next season. A 3-0 win at Pescara on Monday sealed the Campania team's promotion from Serie B in the second automatic spot, behind Empoli, with Silvio Berlusconi-owned Monza having to make do with a playoff position.

However, the future looks uncertain as owner Claudio Lotito is also the chairman of Lazio, and Article 16 of the licensing and registration regulations for clubs prohibits individuals from owning multiple clubs in the same division. "It's a rule in line with those of FIFA who does not permit the ownership of more than one club at a professional level," Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina told radio broadcaster Radio Anch'io Lo Sport.

"President Lotito has enjoyed an exemption for many years and everybody knew what would happen. "The rules are clear, his ownership can't continue and if it does, it would prevent Salernitana from taking part in Serie A next season."

As a result, Lotito has 30 days to sell the club, or Lazio, for the promotion to be valid.

