Left Menu

Horse racing-Baffert defiant after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test

"We did not cheat to win the Kentucky Derby," said Baffert, adding that he plans to run the horse at the Preaknesss Stakes - the second of three races in the legendary Triple Crown series - on Saturday. A post-race sample provided by Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, violating Kentucky racing regulations and prompting a fierce rebuke from Churchill Downs.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:09 IST
Horse racing-Baffert defiant after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails drug test
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A defiant Bob Baffert declared his innocence during a Fox News segment on Monday, after his Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test and Churchill Downs suspended him from entering horses at its famed racetrack. "We did not cheat to win the Kentucky Derby," said Baffert, adding that he plans to run the horse at the Preaknesss Stakes - the second of three races in the legendary Triple Crown series - on Saturday.

A post-race sample provided by Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, violating Kentucky racing regulations and prompting a fierce rebuke from Churchill Downs. If the finding is upheld, officials will invalidate the horse's Kentucky Derby win.

Medina Spirit is expected to arrive at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course on Monday, despite lingering questions over whether the horse would even be allowed to run. The Preakness Stakes said in a written statement posted to social media that it was consulting with the Maryland Racing Commission regarding Medina Spirit's entry.

"We are committed to achieving the highest level of horse care and safety standards, and we have a proven track record of pushing those standards forward," the statement read. Baffert is one of the highest-profile figures in the world of professional horse racing, having trained a record seven Kentucky Derby winners including American Pharoah, who in 2015 became the first horse in 37 years to win the Triple Crown.

His horses have failed five drug tests in just over a year, drawing outcry from animal rights group PETA as the sport itself fends off scrutiny in the United States over widespread drug use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says rocket attacks into Israel are 'unacceptable escalation'

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an unacceptable escalation, after violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.Price made the ...

COVID-19 outbreak: Now Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders from May 11

Starting Tuesday, Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in home isolation here with a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500, officials said on Monday.The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Author...

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.Im going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelli...

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Talibans announcement of a three-day ceasefire.The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021