Soccer-UEFA rejects Rangers appeal against Roofe's four-game ban

UEFA has rejected an appeal from Scottish champions Rangers over forward Kemar Roofe's four-match ban for a horror challenge that left Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a fractured skull in their Europa League match in March. Roofe was shown a red card after his boot caught Kolar in the face during their 2-0 second-leg defeat in the last-16.

Rangers, who were knocked out of the competition 3-1 on aggregate, appealed the sanction, saying the punishment was "severe". "The appeal lodged by Rangers FC has been dismissed," UEFA said in a statement. "Consequently the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body's (CEDB) decision of 13 April 2021 is confirmed.

"The CEDB had decided to suspend Rangers FC player, Mr Kemar Roofe, for four UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for dangerously assaulting another player." Roofe will serve the four-game European ban when Rangers enter next season's Champions League at the third qualifying round stage.

UEFA also banned Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in the same match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)