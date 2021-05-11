Left Menu

Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort

PTI | Mckinney | Updated: 11-05-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 09:12 IST
Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort

Dustin Johnson withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out for three months until the Presidents Cup.

He said in a statement that ''the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned,'' and after consulting with his team and trainers thought it best to not play this week and stay home to focus on rehabilitation.

''I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week,'' Johnson said.

The PGA Championship is next week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, his home state.

Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world for the last nine months, has gone six consecutive tournaments without a top-10 finish, his longest such stretch since an eight-tournament drought in 2019 leading up to surgery.

His lone victory this year was the Saudi International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day

Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Explosions shook buildings throughout Gaza...

173 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 7,796

Mizorams COVID-19 tally rose to 7,796 on Tuesday as 173 more people, including nine policemen, who had returned from West Bengal after election duty, have tested positive for the infection, an official said.Of the 173 fresh COVID-19 cases, ...

FACTBOX-Five facts about ransomware attacks

A ransomware attack on top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has brought attention to the growing area of cybercrime. The following are some details on ransomware and the issues around itWhat is ransomware - Ransom software work...

Gaza militants, Israel trade new rocket fire and airstrikes

Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets from Gaza and Israel unleashed new airstrikes against them early Tuesday, in an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and days of clashes at an iconic mosque in the holy city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021