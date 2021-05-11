Left Menu

Rugby-Wales to host Argentina, Canada in July tests

"It is disappointing not to have the opportunity to tour Argentina, especially on the back of our 2020 tour to New Zealand being cancelled, but in the current climate it is completely understandable." The Pumas, led by coach Mario Ledesma, served up one of the biggest upsets in test rugby history when they stunned New Zealand 25-15 in the Tri-Nations in November, beating the three-times world champions for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:38 IST
Rugby-Wales to host Argentina, Canada in July tests

Wales will host two tests against Argentina in July to replace their scheduled tour of the South American nation, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union said. The Six Nations champions will also face Canada, coached by former Wales skipper Kingsley Jones, on July 3 before playing Argentina on July 10 and 17 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"We are looking forward to this summer, the opportunity it presents and we are delighted to have three tests confirmed," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2021/05/summer-fixtures-in-cardiff-for-wales. "It is disappointing not to have the opportunity to tour Argentina, especially on the back of our 2020 tour to New Zealand being cancelled, but in the current climate it is completely understandable."

The Pumas, led by coach Mario Ledesma, served up one of the biggest upsets in test rugby history when they stunned New Zealand 25-15 in the Tri-Nations in November, beating the three-times world champions for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers develop new material to treat wounds, can protect against resistant bacteria

A team of researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has developed a new material that prevents infections in wounds - a specially designed hydrogel, that works against all types of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant on...

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

Rajnath Singh to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital in Lucknow today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO in Lucknow today. In a tweet, the minister informed that he would also visit the COVID-dedica...

IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021