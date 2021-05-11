Left Menu

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:55 IST
One of Stuart MacGill's alleged kidnappers tells court he wasn't aware of plot
Stuart MacGill (file image). Image Credit: ANI

One of the people accused of kidnapping former Australian Test leg-spinner Stuart MacGill has told a court that he was oblivious of the alleged kidnapping plot. MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged kidnapping in Sydney last month. Police have arrested four people and the matter was first reported by the Daily Telegraph. According to a report in Fox Cricket, the three accused of kidnapping the former cricketer appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Monday.

"The police would have to establish that ... the applicant was aware of all the elements of the kidnapping, which is an issue, in order to participate in that kidnapping and direct that kidnapping," foxsports.com.au quoted the accused's lawyer Greg Goold as saying to the court. "The evidence does not support that," he added.

During the bail application of Son Minh Nguyen, the accused charged with being a key player in the incident, the court heard that text messages between him and an undercover operative were presented by police as evidence. Magistrate Michael Connell has deferred the accused's application until next week and he will appear in the court on May 19.

Police in a statement had earlier said: "Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men -- aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 -- from 6 am today (Wednesday 5 May 2021). "The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid. Officers are currently in the process of executing search warrants at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville."

Making his debut in 1998, MacGill played 44 Test matches and three ODIs for Australia before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 208 Test wickets and six wickets in ODIs. The 50-year-old didn't return to the game until 2011 when he played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

