Left Menu

FIH Pro League: Australia and New Zealand to face-off in June

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:19 IST
FIH Pro League: Australia and New Zealand to face-off in June

Australia and New Zealand hockey teams will compete in the two-leg FIH Pro League on June 26 and 27 in Perth, the game's governing body said on Tuesday.

The two teams were scheduled to play in April but the tie was put on hold due to travel restrictions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''...the FIH Hockey Pro League matches between both countries, which were postponed because of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, will now be played on 26-27 June in Perth, Australia,'' an FIH statement said.

''This has been made possible thanks to the Trans-Tasman bubble put in place last month and allowing quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand.'' The double-headers between Australia and New Zealand were originally scheduled to be played on the April 24 and 25 before they were postponed due to the health crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers develop new material to treat wounds, can protect against resistant bacteria

A team of researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has developed a new material that prevents infections in wounds - a specially designed hydrogel, that works against all types of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant on...

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

Rajnath Singh to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital in Lucknow today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO in Lucknow today. In a tweet, the minister informed that he would also visit the COVID-dedica...

IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021