Left Menu

IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:47 IST
IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment
Mumbai Indians in action against Delhi (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, said while some of the senior Indian guys weren't too happy with restrictions, they did feel safe inside the bio-bubble made by the BCCI for the IPL.

"Some of the senior Indian guys don't like being restricted and told what to do, but we did feel safe -- at no point did we feel the bubble would be compromised, the challenge was the travel," stuff.co.nz. quoted Pamment as saying. "But we started to get Indian guys in our environment whose families were very sick. There were bereavements as well and we were taking a bit of a cue from those guys who were saying 'no, we want to carry on' and the messages were coming back that this is a good distraction," he added.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people in India, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country. The New Zealand cricket coach admitted that he realised people were struggling to get the medical treatment only when he saw TV and not when he was actually out of the team's hotel.

"Yes, you do see ambulances occasionally on the roads, but what you do see more of when you're driving around the streets are people waving at you, people queueing up to watch you train through a fence," said Pamment. "It's not like you're in a war-zone, but you could see the TV pictures and know there's people here struggling to get medical needs," he added.

The New Zealand contingent except for Tim Seifert, who has tested positive for COVID-19, came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended last week amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dave Bautista joins Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out 2'

In the first big casting to filmmaker Rian Johnsons upcoming sequel to Knives Out, Hollywood star Dave Bautista is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too in a monumental deal. Deadline...

EU says willing to give AstraZeneca more time for vaccine deliveries

The European Union is willing to see its COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca fulfilled three months later than agreed, providing the company delivers 120 million doses by the end of June, a lawyer representing the bloc said on Tuesda...

Foreigners return to Mount Everest as Nepal battles second COVID-19 wave

Foreigners climbed Mount Everest for the first time since Nepals government reopened the mountain after it was shut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite recent coronavirus cases at its base camp.Thirty-eight climbers including te...

Video analysis playing a major part in our preparations for Olympics, says defender Amit Rohidas

Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas, who is currently training with the mens senior core group at the Sports Authority of India SAI, centre in Bangalore, feels video analysis has been playing a massive part for the team in terms of pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021