We benefited from video analysis during successful tours of Europe and Argentina: Rohidas

The Indian mens hockey team defender Amit Rohidas feels that the use of video analysis during preparations has played a big role in the sides recent success during tours of Europe and Argentina.He said video analysis has also been a useful tool to correct players flaws in the national camp here.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:33 IST
The Indian men's hockey team defender Amit Rohidas feels that the use of video analysis during preparations has played a big role in the side's recent success during tours of Europe and Argentina.

He said video analysis has also been a useful tool to correct players' flaws in the national camp here. ''Video analysis helped us on both the tours. We analysed our opponent's style of play, their movement in the attack as well as in defence, and we adapted to the situations accordingly,'' he said.

''We didn't have much on-field experience, but I can say we did our homework pretty well through the video analysis and it benefited us,'' said Rohidas, who has played 97 matches for the national side.

Rohidas is currently training with the men's senior core group at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre here.

''At the camp also, with the help of video analysis, we are working on the areas where our team need correcting or need to improve. So, yeah it's one of the major assets for us to cover our bases for the Olympics.'' The team had remained unbeaten in the tour of Europe in March.

India had outclassed Germany 6-1 before playing out a 1-1 draw. In the two games against Great Britain, India were held to a 1-1 draw before they ended the tour with a 3-2 victory.

During the Argentina tour in April, India won two of the practice games and won both the FIH Pro League encounters against the reigning Olympic champions.

''I feel we have gained good momentum and would like to continue what we have been doing at the camp,'' said Rohidas.

Talking about the experience of playing international hockey after a one-year break, the Sundergarh-born player said, ''I went with the mindset that I don't have to do anything extraordinary. I just have to repeat all the things which we have done during training sessions.'' ''As a team also, we took one game at a time, we were not bothered about win or lose. We took it as an opportunity to prepare for the Olympics.'' He emphasised that the team can improve its goal conversion rate, and for that video analysis would be a key help. ''We need to improve on our conversion rate. We can be more clinical. We should try to convert those chances as quick as we can. It will indirectly help the defence line. ''We are making the most of the video analysis to work on these areas,'' said the defender. Rohidas also said that players' sole focus is on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the recent successful tours have boosted their confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

