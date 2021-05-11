Left Menu

COVID-19: Naomi Osaka 'not really sure' if it is appropriate to stage Tokyo Olympics

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka wants to play in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics but she isn't "sure" whether the quadrennial event would go ahead as planned.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:05 IST
COVID-19: Naomi Osaka 'not really sure' if it is appropriate to stage Tokyo Olympics
Tennis player Naomi Osaka (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka wants to play in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics but she isn't "sure" whether the quadrennial event would go ahead as planned. The Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place in 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the tournament will now be held from July 23 to August 8.

"I'm an athlete, and of course my immediate thought is that I want to play in the Olympics," BBC quoted Osaka as saying. "But as a human, I would say we're in a pandemic, and if people aren't healthy, and if they're not feeling safe, then it's definitely a really big cause for concern," she added.

The Japanese government has extended a COVID-19 led state of emergency in several prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo, until May 31. The latest restrictions have been introduced in view of the critical epidemiological situation in the country.

When BBC Sport asked the tennis star that if it would be appropriate to stage the showpiece event during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the four-time Grand Slam champion said: "To be honest, I'm not really sure." The 23-year-old will feel sad if the Olympics goes ahead without fans but she is still gearing to participate in her debut tournament.

"I've never played an Olympic event, so it's not like I would have anything to compare it to," Osaka said. "I would feel, of course, definitely a bit sad, but at the end of the day, it's an honour to play in the Olympics in the first place and if that's what keeps people healthy, then I'm up for [playing behind closed doors]." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam seeks mRNA tech transfer amid COVID-19 vaccine supply issues

Vietnam is seeking the transfer of mRNA technology to domestically manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, state media reported on Tuesday, as officials warned of supply issues until the end of the year. MRNA vaccines, like that developed jointly by...

Foreigners return to Mount Everest as Nepal battles second COVID-19 wave

Foreigners climbed Mount Everest for the first time since Nepals government reopened the mountain after it was shut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite recent coronavirus cases at its base camp.Thirty-eight climbers including te...

Rahul attacks PM on Covid situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses     '

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he should remove his rose tinted glasses through which he can see nothing but the Central Vista project.The Congres...

Dave Bautista joins Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out 2'

In the first big casting to filmmaker Rian Johnsons upcoming sequel to Knives Out, Hollywood star Dave Bautista is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too in a monumental deal. Deadline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021