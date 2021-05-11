Left Menu

Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:13 IST
Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday. McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in England's second-tier Championship this season, will be out for almost three months after picking up the injury in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Barnsley on the final day of the season.

"Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury," Norwich, who earned promotion to the Premier League, said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2021/may/kenny-mclean-injury-update. "Subsequent scans and further assessments have since revealed significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in McLean's right knee.

"McLean will now undergo further assessment with an orthopaedic consultant to ascertain a management and rehabilitation plan for the injury." Scotland, who are in Group D, begin their Euro campaign against the Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

