Left Menu

Video analysis playing a major part in our preparations for Olympics, says defender Amit Rohidas

Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas, who is currently training with the men's senior core group at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), centre in Bangalore, feels video analysis has been playing a massive part for the team in terms of preparations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:23 IST
Video analysis playing a major part in our preparations for Olympics, says defender Amit Rohidas
India hockey team defender Amit Rohidas (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas, who is currently training with the men's senior core group at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), centre in Bangalore, feels video analysis has been playing a massive part for the team in terms of preparations. The defender, who has played 97 matches for the national side, said that video analysis benefited the team on their recent successful tours to Europe and Argentina.

"Video analysis has been playing a massive part for us in terms of preparations. It helped us on both tours. We analysed our opponent's style of play, their every movement in the attack as well as in defence, and we adapted to the situations accordingly. We didn't have much on-field experience, but I can say we did our homework pretty well through the video analysis and it benefited us," said Rohidas in a Hockey India release. The 28-year-old defender further added, "At the camp also, with the help of video analysis, we are working on the areas where our team need correcting or need to improve. So, yeah it's one of the major assets for us to cover our bases for the Olympics."

Speaking about the experience of playing international hockey after a one-year break, the Sundergarh-born player said, "I went with the mindset that I don't have to do anything extraordinary, I just have to repeat all the things which we have done during training sessions." "As a team also, we took one game at a time, we were not bothered about win or lose. We took it as an opportunity to prepare for the Olympics. We had a great experience on both tours. I feel we have gained good momentum and would like to continue what we have been doing at the camp," added Rohidas.

Rohidas emphasised that the team can improve on conversion rate, and for that, they are making the most of the video analysis. "I think we need to improve on our conversion rate. We can be more clinical. We should try to convert those chances as quick as we can. It will indirectly help the defence line. As I said, we are making the most of the video analysis to work on these areas," said the defender.

Rohidas said the team's sole focus is on the Olympics and the recent successful tours have boosted their confidence. "We are not thinking about anything other than the Olympics. Playing against top teams have boosted our confidence, and we want to keep working hard. We have the resources at the camp, which is helping us improve each and every day," Rohidas signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengals Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to...

Fresh recoveries outnumber daily new COVID-19 cases after 61 days

For the first time in two months, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 in the country exceeded the number of fresh cases, resulting in a net decline of 30,016 active cases. As per the union health ministry, as many as 3,29...

Polish court, state institutions evacuated on day of FX mortgage sitting

The buildings of Polish state institutions including the Supreme Court were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, the institutions and media said, the day the courts Civil Chamber is due to issue guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.The p...

UP: Cop sent to Police Lines for not wearing mask

An in-charge of a police outpost has been sent to the Police Lines here for not wearing a mask, officials said on Tuesday.Police sources said that on Monday, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh was inspecting the coronavirus curfew situat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021