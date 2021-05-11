Left Menu

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:52 IST
COVID-19: AFC postpones 2022 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers draw
Indian women's football team in action (Image courtesy Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday decided to postpone the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 qualifiers draw, originally scheduled for May 27, in Kuala Lumpur until further notice. The 2022 edition of the showpiece event is slated to be played in India. "Taking into careful consideration the current challenges and logistical arrangements, the AFC agreed that the postponement of the draw was a necessary step due to rising COVID-19 cases in the host nation as well as across the continent keeping in mind the wellbeing and safety of all teams, players, officials and relevant stakeholders," the statement from AFC read.

AFC said that further details on the new arrangements for the draw for Asia's flagship women's tournament will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, the draw for the qualifying matches of both the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 and the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Indonesia 2022 will proceed as planned on the same day, the details of which will be confirmed closer to the draw date.

AFC on Monday announced that the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) will host the remaining centralised matches of the 2021 AFC Champions League (East) Groups H and I, which are scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 11. Uzbekistan will also host the playoff stage match between Korea Republic's Daegu FC and Chiangrai United of Thailand on June 23, with the winners securing their spot in Group I alongside last season's quarter-finalist Beijing FC from China PR, reigning J League champions Kawasaki Frontale and this season's debutants United City FC from the Philippines.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the AFC Cup (South) Group D matches, which were scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21, will not be held in Male, Maldives. Participating clubs who had travelled to Maldives for both the Group and Playoff Stages were asked to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country. (ANI)

