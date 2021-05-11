Left Menu

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane admits to having 'worst season' of career

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted having the worst season of his career in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:35 IST
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted having the worst season of his career in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign. Mane has been not his self in the ongoing season and he has not lived up to the expectators. In the middle, he also spent some time on the sidelines due to an injury.

"This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it. If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don't know. I have always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time," Mane told Canal Plus, as reported by Goal.com. "I even underwent a test to take a look at my body. Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine. I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs. I will keep on working hard -- and perhaps in time this situation will pass," he added.

Mane who has scored more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, has managed to score just 14 times in the ongoing campaign. Out of these 14, only 9 have come in the Premier League matches and he has scored just three goals in his last 13 games for Liverpool.

The Reds are currently at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings with 57 points from 34 games. The top four sides in the Premier League standings attain qualification for the Champions League and Liverpool faces an uphill task to finish in the top four.

Liverpool is currently six points behind Leicester in fourth with a game in hand, and wins over Manchester United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace will help Liverpool present a case to finish in the top four. Liverpool's next three games will be away at United, West Brom and Burnley and the team will finish the season at home against Crystal Palace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

