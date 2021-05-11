Left Menu

Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:35 IST
Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cologne hired Steffen Baumgart as a coach for next season on Tuesday even with the club's place in the Bundesliga uncertain.

Baumgart agreed to a two-year contract following four years with Paderborn.

Baumgart oversaw back-to-back promotions to take Paderborn to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season but the team was relegated back to the second division.

It's not yet clear which division Baumgart will be coaching in next season. Cologne is in 17th place and in the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Cologne fired Markus Gisdol as coach last month after a poor run of results and brought in veteran Friedhelm Funkel for the last six games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-CBS Sports wins Serie A TV rights in U.S.

CBS Sports has secured exclusive rights to screen Serie A matches in the United States for the next three seasons, Italys top flight soccer league and the U.S. TV group said in a joint statement on Thursday.Besides 380 league matches per se...

Soccer-Two Schalke players sidelined with coronavirus, Hertha game to proceed

Two Schalke 04 players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but their delayed Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, the club said on Tuesday. The game had been delayed last month after...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID deaths, 241 new cases

Sikkim on Tuesday registered eight COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 177, an official said.The states caseload also went up to 10,165 after 241 people tested pos...

Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021