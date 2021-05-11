Soccer-Two Schalke players sidelined with coronavirus, Hertha game to proceed

Left Menu

Two Schalke 04 players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but their delayed Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, the club said on Tuesday.

Two Schalke 04 players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but their delayed Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, the club said on Tuesday. The game had been delayed last month after Hertha went into a two-week quarantine following a string of positive cases within the team.

"At the moment nothing stands in the way of the game against Hertha Berlin to take place on Wednesday," Schalke said. The remaining Hertha team on Tuesday joined all other first and second division clubs into a league-ordered mandatory "quarantine training camp" for the last two remaining matchdays to reduce further the risk of infection towards the end of the season.

Hertha are desperate for points, in 14th place on 31, ahead on goal difference of Arminia Bielefeld, who occupy the relegation playoff spot in 16th. Schalke have already had their relegation confirmed.

