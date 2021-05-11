Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-CBS Sports wins Serie A TV rights in U.S.

CBS Sports will broadcast all the matches on its streaming service Paramount+, while some games will be aired on its regular TV channels. The deal will expand CBS Sport's soccer packages in the United States, where it holds the broadcasting rights for UEFA Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-CBS Sports wins Serie A TV rights in U.S.

CBS Sports has secured exclusive rights to screen Serie A matches in the United States for the next three seasons, Italy's top flight soccer league and the U.S. TV group said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Besides 380 league matches per season, the deal also includes some Italian Cup matches and the one-off national Super Cup Final, they added. A source familiar with the matter said CBS Sports will pay some 170 million euros ($200 million) to screen the Serie A games over the 2021-2024 period, and 18 million euros for the Italian Cup.

Rival ESPN has been broadcasting Serie A matches in the United States since 2018, mainly via its streaming service ESPN+, under an agreement expiring in June. CBS Sports will broadcast all the matches on its streaming service Paramount+, while some games will be aired on its regular TV channels.

The deal will expand CBS Sport's soccer packages in the United States, where it holds the broadcasting rights for UEFA Champions League. ($1 = 0.8497 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv to visit areas affected by post-poll violence on May 13

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Thursday.Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented vi...

Explosives case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze dismissed from service

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, was on Tuesday dismissed from police ser...

Gig-economy riders in Spain must become staff within 90 days under new rule

Food delivery companies based in Spain have three months to employ their couriers as staff under new rules approved on Tuesday by the government, one of the first laws in Europe regarding gig-economy workers rights. The decree aims to clari...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, referring to a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real-world use. The question, in the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021